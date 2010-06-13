CHARTS OF THE WEEK: iPad Browser Share Already Beating Android, BlackBerry

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
For all the hoopla surrounding Facebook's privacy policy change, there seems to have been zero negative impact on the amount of people using the site.
In fact, it looks like Facebook is coming out with MORE users. New data from comScore reveals the social network added 9 million new U.S. unique visitors in May, bringing its total to 130 million on a monthly basis.
Can Apple's stock beat the new iPhone curse this time?
For the last three years, Apple's stock fell during during the month following a new iPhone announcement. It was down 10% in 2007 after the iPhone was first announced, down 4% in 2008 after the iPhone 3G unveiling, and down 5% after the iPhone 3GS was announced in 2009.
So far, Apple's stock is following the historical trend. As of this writing, Apple is down 1.8% on the day, despite analysts loving Apple and iPhone 4. (The market at large has been mixed today.)
If Apple were to buck the historical trend it would have to fight the tape. The market at large has been slipping for the last month.
There's only 2 million iPads in the market, but the iPad's share of the global browser market is already bigger than Android, BlackBerry, and the iPod touch, according to this chart cited in a recent Morgan Stanley research report.
Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says iPad usage is closer to a PC than a smartphone, which is not really surprising, since it's designed for web browsing. However, we were still surprised that iPad browser share is already ahead of the popular Android and BlackBerry platforms.
Click here to see three more interesting charts on the iPad from Huberty's report →
Here's an interesting set of charts from Nielsen analysing the most popular apps on each smartphone platform.
As you can see, app usage is pretty uniform across the board. Smartphone users love Facebook, Maps, Pandora and the Weather Channel.
There's only one really glaring exception across the platforms. Apple's iPod and iTunes are huge on the iPhone. On BlackBerry and Android, music players aren't very hot.
This explains Google's purchase of Simplify Media to build a better music player and music experience for Android.
Pixar's next film, Toy Story 3, hits theatres in one week. In anticipation of the event, we decided to take a look at the worldwide gross box office sales for previous Pixar films.
As you can see, Pixar's movies are money machines. On just worldwide box office sales alone, Pixars films have racked up over $5 billion in sales. The smallest grossing film in the bunch, Toy Story, was the number three highest grossing film the year it was released.
In fact, no Pixar film has ever NOT been a top 10 grossing film in the year it was released.
