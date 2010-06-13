CHARTS OF THE WEEK: iPad Browser Share Already Beating Android, BlackBerry

Can Apple's stock beat the new iPhone curse this time?

For the last three years, Apple's stock fell during during the month following a new iPhone announcement. It was down 10% in 2007 after the iPhone was first announced, down 4% in 2008 after the iPhone 3G unveiling, and down 5% after the iPhone 3GS was announced in 2009.

So far, Apple's stock is following the historical trend. As of this writing, Apple is down 1.8% on the day, despite analysts loving Apple and iPhone 4. (The market at large has been mixed today.)

If Apple were to buck the historical trend it would have to fight the tape. The market at large has been slipping for the last month.