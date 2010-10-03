CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Interest In The iPhone Crashes

Here's a chart that's hard to believe: Apple will own just as much of the mobile ad market by year end as Google, according to estimates from IDC provided to BusinessWeek.

While this is impressive for Apple, it mostly underscores how tiny the mobile ad market really is. IDC estimates only $500 million will be spent on mobile ads this year.

Apple announced it had commitments for $60 million in iAds in June, which suggests IDC is estimating it picked up another $45 million in the second half of the year.