CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Interest In The iPhone Crashes

- Apple’s Mobile Ad Business Is Just As Big As Google’s
- Microsoft Hasn’t Acquired Any Companies This Year
- Mobile Search Peaks At Night, Desktop Search Peaks In The Morning
- Interest In The iPhone Crashes
- Is The Netflix Stock Bubble Finally Bursting?
Here's a chart that's hard to believe: Apple will own just as much of the mobile ad market by year end as Google, according to estimates from IDC provided to BusinessWeek.
While this is impressive for Apple, it mostly underscores how tiny the mobile ad market really is. IDC estimates only $500 million will be spent on mobile ads this year.
Apple announced it had commitments for $60 million in iAds in June, which suggests IDC is estimating it picked up another $45 million in the second half of the year.
What's the easiest job in tech in 2010? Being Microsoft's M&A boss. The software giant has not made a single acquisition this year.
Every other major tech company in the world has acquired at least 3 companies, according to this chart from CB Insights.
This is pretty wild considering Microsoft is loaded with cash, and it's working on a number of new products, especially in mobile and search. It's hard to believe no companies -- large or small -- interested Microsoft enough to open its wallet.
Google CEO Eric Schmidt said yesterday at the TechCrunch conference that he believes mobile search activity and revenue will eventually be bigger than desktop search. For Google to say that, it means mobile search is going to have to be huge.
The good news is that it looks like mobile search is going to be incremental to PC search, and not cannibalistic, according to new research from Citi analyst Mark Mahaney.
Making that argument, Mahaney cites this chart from search engine marketing firm iCrossing, which shows that mobile search peaks at night, versus desktop search, which peaks during the morning. And he cites commentary from Google management suggesting that mobile search peaks on weekends, versus desktop search, which peaks during the work week.
Mahaney estimates that Google's mobile ad revenue run rate will be around $450 million at the end of 2010.
Android has successfully destroyed Apple's dominance of consumer mindshare in the smartphone world, according to a new survey from ChangeWave Research about smartphone preferences.
ChangeWave found only 38% of the people it interviewed want iOS on their next smartphone. That's down 12 points from June when 50% of the people it surveyed said they wanted an iPhone.
Meanwhile, 37% of respondents say they want an Android based phone.
To be sure, the crash in iPhone interest is in part due to the fact that iPhone 4 had just launched in June. That makes for a tough comparison, because excitement over the iPhone was at its peak.
Still, this is the closest Android and iPhone interest has ever been in a ChangeWave study.
Netflix's stock's big run is finally hitting a rough patch. After hitting a high of $173, the stock has started falling back to Earth. Shares closed today at $154.66, an 11% drop from the high.
Netflix isn't just getting dragged down by an off market, it has underperformed for two days running. This could just be an anomaly, but maybe all the Netflix stock doubters will finally have their day.
