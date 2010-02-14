CHARTS OF THE WEEK: In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Microsoft's Profit Comes From

→
- Nobody Wants To Buy Magazines Anymore
- Now That They’ve Seen Apple’s iPad, Most People Don’t Want One
- In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Microsoft’s Profit Comes From
- The Kids Don’t Hate Twitter Anymore!
- Is The Chatroulette Craze Over Already?
Magazine newsstand sales plummeted 9% in the second half of the year compared to last year. Certain popular titles like Newsweek, Time, and W took it particularly hard, losing more than 30% of newsstand sales.
While these sales aren't make-or-break for magazines, they are profitable, according to the New York Times.
This decline in sales explains, in part, why media companies are praying at the altar of the iPad and other tablets. The market for applications is gaining steam at the same time the market for physical magazines is dying. If publishers can get into the biggest online newsstands in the world, the theory goes, they can regain some of the vanishing sales.
We'll believe it when we see it.
It will take a few years -- and probably a few hundred dollars in price cuts -- before Apple's iPad or similar tablets are mainstream products.
According to survey results from Retrovo, now that people have seen the iPad demo, more than half of them don't want to buy it (up from only a quarter before the demo).
Only 9% of the survey's respondents, meanwhile, had heard of the iPad and 'would like to buy one.' That's up from 3% from Retrovo's previous survey before Apple unveiled the iPad. But it still represents a tiny minority.
Apple isn't freaking out. If those 9% actually follow through with their purchases, that would probably blow past Apple's early sales expectations.
Like the iPod and iPhone, we expect the company to adjust the product and its marketing and pricing over a few years, after which adoption should be much higher.
Don't Miss: 10 Burning Questions About Apple's iPad
Microsoft is the largest, most profitable software company in the world.
And its profits are still being generated by the same engines that have driven Microsoft for years: Office, Windows, and its server division. (Meanwhile, its entertainment and devices division is only recently profitable again, and its online division is a money pit.)
This is why Google is increasingly focusing on disrupting Microsoft's core businesses, including its Google Docs rival to Office; its Chrome OS rival to Windows; and now Google Buzz, an add-on to Gmail that some have compared most closely to Sharepoint, one of Microsoft's enterprise tools.
Don't Miss: 10 Ways Google Is Trying To Kill Microsoft
Remember last year's obsession about kids hating Twitter?
The site saw growth across all demographics in 2009, but growth among people 24 and younger accelerated faster than older folks in 2009, according to comScore.
Unlike most social networks, Twitter started out being more popular with adults, before it caught on with younger users. Last year that changed as celebrity tweets caught on, and mainstream media started talking about the service more.
At the end of 2009, more than 30% of Twitter's visitors were under 25, this chart suggests, up from about 20% of its visitors at the end of 2008.
One of the buzzing sites on the Web right now is Chatroulette, which simply hooks two random strangers up to each other via Webcam chat.
It's weird. 'My longest exchange was with a guy who seemed to be wearing one of those protective cones you put on a dog after surgery,' Sam Anderson writes for New York magazine. ''LICK YOU ELBOW', he typed. 'Why?' I asked. He disconnected.'
The site has attracted the attention of numerous voyeurs, Internet nerds, journalists, and even New York venture capitalist Fred Wilson, who wonders, 'How did it take 15 years for the Internet to deliver this experience?'
But is the site already fading? Or just getting started?
Web metrics company Hitwise says Chatroulette.com's weekly market share of U.S. Web visits peaked the week of Jan. 30, and was down last week. At around 0.0003% of U.S. Web visits, it's around the same Web traffic level as Webcam site Guba.com, GLBT site Glee.com, or social networking site Foursquare.com, according to a Hitwise rep. (Though Foursquare, one of Fred Wilson's investments, gets most of its traffic from iPhone apps and other mobile devices, which Hitwise doesn't measure.)
But more recent Google search trends data suggests Chatroulette interest is on the rise again. So maybe the service and its mystery owners have a mainstream hit ahead of themselves yet.
