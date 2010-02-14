CHARTS OF THE WEEK: In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Microsoft's Profit Comes From

It will take a few years -- and probably a few hundred dollars in price cuts -- before Apple's iPad or similar tablets are mainstream products.

According to survey results from Retrovo, now that people have seen the iPad demo, more than half of them don't want to buy it (up from only a quarter before the demo).

Only 9% of the survey's respondents, meanwhile, had heard of the iPad and 'would like to buy one.' That's up from 3% from Retrovo's previous survey before Apple unveiled the iPad. But it still represents a tiny minority.

Apple isn't freaking out. If those 9% actually follow through with their purchases, that would probably blow past Apple's early sales expectations.

Like the iPod and iPhone, we expect the company to adjust the product and its marketing and pricing over a few years, after which adoption should be much higher.

