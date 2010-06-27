CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Hugo Chavez Defeats American Capitalism

Or choose individually:
- Mortgage Giants Spent Like Crazy To Keep Market Deregulated
- Even Without The Obama Splurge, Your Taxes Are Heading Much Higher
- Hugo Chavez Defeats American Capitalism
- It’s Now Literally The Best Time Ever To Refinance Your Mortgage
- We’re Not The First Empire To Have A Serious Currency Problem
The links between government and the growth of subprime mortgages in the U.S. are becoming more transparent.
A paper out of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business points to a dramatic rise in campaign spending by mortgage giants, just as the industry started to kick off.
Felix Salmon suggests that the link between this spending and deregulation in obvious, and that we are likely to carry on the same course unless politicians can remember the horrors of 2007-2008.
Even without recent spending, the growing cost of government benefits will result in four decades of rising taxes.Thanks to 10 years of rising government costs, the taxation wake-up call will be even more painful.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, estimates a $12,636 (inflation-adjusted) tax increase will be needed just to cover entitlement costs.
Wealthy Americans should watch for the tax hikes to begin on January 1, when Obama lets tax cuts expire for people who earn more than 250,000. The rest may spend the rest of their life on the watch for value-added taxes, excise taxes, and more.
Huge Chavez positions himself as American capitalism's arch-nemesis, and few imagine him a friend of business.
He's expropriated companies from the private sector and many Venezuelan industries have been run into the ground under his watch. Sometimes Venezuela can barely keep the lights on, and yes, much of Chavez's 'Bolivarian Revolution' looks suspiciously like a dictator's simple grab for absolute power.
Which makes it even sadder how Venezuelan stocks have blown away the S&P 500 over the last five years, as shown by the chart below. In fact, Venezuelan stocks have beaten the S&P 500 on a 3-year, 1-year, and 6-month time horizon as well.
Mortgage rates fell this week to the lowest level ever at about 4.7%, which means that loans to buy a home are now the cheapest ever, based on available records from the Federal Reserve going back to 1971.
Record low mortgage rates come as U.S. short-term interest rates remain near zero per cent due to the Federal Reserve's current policy, and as U.S. 30-year treasury bond yields sit at a historically low 4.05%. It's an excellent time to refinance your home (make sure you take a plain vanilla mortgage with a fixed rate), or buy a home if you're happy with the price you're paying and can afford it. Obviously, seek professional advice before any major decision.
The U.S. government's current debt problem is perceived to be a once in a life time event by some, but governments have long been suffering from debt worries.
Take the Roman Empire which, in 55 BC, was already concerned about its public debt and the devaluing of its currency against silver. Note complaints about 'public assistance' even back then.
It had a great many more years of decline before its demise, but the devaluation of the Roman currency seems to have played some part in the collapse of the period's largest empire.
