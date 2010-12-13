CHARTS OF THE WEEK: How People REALLY Use Twitter

Should Netflix's meteoric growth worry the premium cable companies?

The number of people who subscribe to Netflix could soon equal the number of people subscribing to HBO, as illustrated by SNL Kagan data in the chart below.

This growth could lead to an increasingly complicated relationship for HBO and Netflix.

The key question, as the DVD world moves to Internet streaming: Will Netflix ever become big enough that HBO wants to licence its shows for Netflix's streaming service? Or will HBO focus on its own in-house streaming service, competing directly with Netflix?

(via WSJ)