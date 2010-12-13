CHARTS OF THE WEEK: How People REALLY Use Twitter

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Should Netflix's meteoric growth worry the premium cable companies?
The number of people who subscribe to Netflix could soon equal the number of people subscribing to HBO, as illustrated by SNL Kagan data in the chart below.
This growth could lead to an increasingly complicated relationship for HBO and Netflix.
The key question, as the DVD world moves to Internet streaming: Will Netflix ever become big enough that HBO wants to licence its shows for Netflix's streaming service? Or will HBO focus on its own in-house streaming service, competing directly with Netflix?
(via WSJ)
After bottoming out in July at ~$436, Google's stock has marched upwards to ~$587. That's a nice move for shareholders, and Morgan Stanley thinks it will continue.
The investment bank's official price target for Google is $730, but it lays out a big bull case for Google's stock marching to $830. How will it get there? The online ad market continues to grow and mobile, display and YouTube start paying off.
There are two super hot tech stocks that picked up a lot of attention this year. And one that did not.
Netflix, which is up 250% year to date, saw much praise with CEO Reed Hastings being named businessperson of the year by Fortune.
Apple, which is up 50%, is the centre of all conversations on technology and media thanks to the growth of the iPad and the iPhone.
Open Table, meanwhile, is up an astounding 150% you don't hear much about it in the world of tech.
The Pew Research centre released a big study focused entirely on Twitter. According to its findings, 8% of American adults that are online are now using Twitter. Below is a breakdown from Pew about how those people are actually using Twitter.
Groupon is a runaway success, generating revenue at $2 billion annual run rate. But is it sustainable?
To answer that question, Utpal M. Dholakia, a marketing professor at Rice University, surveyed 150 businesses that used Groupon.
Of the people he spoke with, 66% found Groupon to be 'profitable.' In his study, profitable means the Groupon generated enough additional sales to justify the initial discount. In other words, it's looking at the long term implications of using Groupon for a business.
The vast majority of the companies that had successful Groupons said they would do it again, so it appears that Groupon has a sustainable business on its hands.
