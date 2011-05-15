CHARTS OF THE WEEK: How People Actually Use iPads

Click here to see the charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Amazon’s Exploding Headcount In Context
- How People Actually Use iPads
- The iPad Is Becoming The Only “PC” That Matters
- Netflix’s Growing Popularity In Context
- Yahoo’s Momentum Dies
When Amazon reported a miss on earnings a few weeks back, one number in the filing really jumped out -- its exploding headcount.
It added 4,200 employees during the quarter, bringing the total to 39,700. That's a 45% gain on a year over year basis, and it's almost double what Amazon had in 2008.
Todd Bishop at GeekWire took a look at Amazon's hiring and charted it out against Microsoft and Google. You can see Microsoft's headcount is flat, while Google's is growing, albeit at a slower pace than Amazon.
The most important app for the iPad remains Safari, according to a survey of our readers.
We asked them about how they spend time with the iPad, and the results are below. This is the second time we surveyed readers on iPad usage. The last time we did it was in November.
Since November, Apple has sold well over 10 million iPads, so it's interesting to see how behaviour with the iPad is changing. Video, gaming, and general app usage is all up since our last survey.
In our survey of iPad users, we asked which computing device is used primarily for 'personal computing.' Our readers say they spend the largest per cent of their personal computing time with the iPad.
This makes sense, since the iPad is a very casual computer, designed for surfing the web, playing games and other personal activities.
For more from our survey, click here →
Here's an interesting look at Netflix's growing popularity from Canaccord Genuity analyst, Heath Terry.
He shows uniques to Netflix have been growing at an impressive rate in the last few quarters. Impressively, they're above Hulu which is primarily a free service.
As uniques grow, it follows that subscribers are growing. Terry estimates that subscriber a 70% increase in subscribers for Q2 2011 as compared to the same period a year ago based on looking at the data.
After Yahoo's decent earnings report, investors were gaining a little bit of confidence in the company.
But whatever confidence they were gaining evaporated when Yahoo disclosed that the Alibaba Group had sold off a part of its business without telling Yahoo.
Considering that much of Yahoo's value is now tied to its Asian assets, this was devastating. It set off a fresh round of questions about how much control Yahoo actually has over its Asian assets and send the stock crashing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.