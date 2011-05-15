CHARTS OF THE WEEK: How People Actually Use iPads

When Amazon reported a miss on earnings a few weeks back, one number in the filing really jumped out -- its exploding headcount.

It added 4,200 employees during the quarter, bringing the total to 39,700. That's a 45% gain on a year over year basis, and it's almost double what Amazon had in 2008.

Todd Bishop at GeekWire took a look at Amazon's hiring and charted it out against Microsoft and Google. You can see Microsoft's headcount is flat, while Google's is growing, albeit at a slower pace than Amazon.