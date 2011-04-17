CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's How Twitter Employees Use Twitter

Twitter employees, naturally, use Twitter differently than the rest of us. But in what ways? Specifically, which apps do they use to tweet?

To find out, we used Twitter's API to analyse approximately 2,700 tweets from the Twitter staff list that were sent last week, including tweets from during the week and weekend, day and night. We then mined each tweet for its 'source,' so we can see which apps Twitter employee users tweet from, and compared this to the general public.

The tweets we analysed came from 54 different sources, ranging from Twitter's official clients to third-party apps like TweetDeck and websites like Yelp, Instapaper, and Quora.

The most popular client was Twitter's website, which accounted for 32% of tweets. That's pretty similar to the general public, which uses Twitter.com to send 35% of tweets, according to Sysomos.

But that's where Twitter employees and the general public stop tweeting like each other.

Among Twitter employees, Twitter for iPhone generated 22% of the tweets, about twice as much as the general public. Employees used Twitter for Mac to send 18% of their tweets, versus 0.4% for the general public. (Probably especially during the week, when Twitter employees are sitting around the office, tweeting at each other.) And while the general public uses TweetDeck to send 13% of its tweets, Twitter employees used it for just 2% of their tweets.

Overall, Twitter employees use Twitter's official apps to send more than 86% of their tweets, while the general public uses them to send about 58% of their tweets. Given their employment at the company, and their role in creating and testing the apps, that discrepancy is not surprising.