CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's How Much Apple REALLY Makes On The App Store

In the real world, using salary as a measure, a Goldman Sachs staffer is worth much more than a Wal-Mart employee. An average Goldman Sachs employee is paid a bonus of $500,000, while the average Wal-Mart employee salary is $20,000.
On Facebook, the opposite is true. In the eyes of an advertiser, a Wal-Mart employee is worth nearly twice as much as a Goldman employee, according to Facebook's suggested advertising bid prices.
Kim-Mai Cutler at VentureBeat looked at Facebook's suggested advertiser bid price on per category basis. What she found is pretty interesting.
As you can see in this chart, the most expensive company to target is Facebook. The next most expensive is Wal-Mart. Goldman and Bain employees are duking it out for the cheapest.
When the iPad first hit the market, we asked 'How will the iPad sell compared to other mobile gadgets?' We now have our answer.
After less than 80 days on the market, Apple has sold 3 million iPads and according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, it's on track to be the fastest selling mobile device in history.
Assuming an average selling price of $650 per iPad, Apple just generated $2 billion in sales. That's better than iPod sales from the March quarter, which according to Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty only totaled $1.5 billion.
The App Store is one the most important reasons the iPhone is as successful as it is. Yet for all its success, it's a really tiny business for Apple.
The App Store has only kicked in 1% of Apple's overall profits since the App Store opened in June 2008, according to an analysis by Piper Jaffray's Gene Munster.
Apple app sales total $1.43 billion, with Apple getting 30%, or $429 million. After you factor out payment to the credit card companies and storage and delivery, Apple's gross profit is $189 million.
Apple's overall gross profit since the App Store launched is $33.7 billion.
This comparatively small profit is by design. The App Store was never supposed to be a big business. Its job is to sell more iPhones, iPod touches, and iPads. And so far, it's doing that spectacularly well.
Munster estimates 81% of apps downloaded are free, and the average price for a top-50 paid app is $1.49. Here's how the price of an app breaks out.
Good news: Hulu's monthly video views managed to bounce back in May after a down month for April, according to comScore.
Bad news: Hulu's audience growth has flatlined.
Hulu had 43.5 million unique visitors in May, which is just barely above the 40 million unique visitors it had a year ago. It's down from Hulu's peak which was 44 million last December.
The first big application that drove Facebook's growth was photographs. So far, video hasn't had that sort of impact, but it's starting to change.
In the last year, views of videos uploaded directly to Facebook have more than tripled, according to comScore. As more and more phones have video cameras built into them, look for this to accelerate.
Facebook's growth compares favourably to YouTube, which grew 123% year over year, while Facebook grew 239%. Of course, YouTube is growing from a much bigger base. In fact, Facebook is still a blip comparatively speaking. In May, Facebook's video views were 245.12 million. YouTube's were 14.63 billion.
