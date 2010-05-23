CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Google Is Activating 100,000 Android-Based Phones Daily

Click here to see this weeks charts as a slideshow →
- Here’s How Much Tech Companies Are Spending On Lobbying
- Huffington Post Takes Over The World
- In Case You Were Wondering Where Adobe’s Revenue Comes From (Hint: Not Flash)
- Google Is Activating 100,000 Android-Based Phones Daily
- Here’s Why Wireless Carriers Are Hosed
With the FTC breathing down its neck, Google has stepped up its lobbying spend in the last year, shelling out $4.03 million in 2009. That's up 44% from the year prior.
Despite the growth, Google's lobbying spend remains relatively small. Microsoft spent $6.7 million in 2009. Comcast spent $12.6 and AT&T spent $14.7 million.
We decided to take a look at lobbying from tech companies after we ran a chart looking at ad spending for tech companies. (For what it's worth, Google's lobbying is half what it spends on advertising.) Our lobbying data comes from the Senate Office of Public Affairs database. We also graphed lobbying spend as a per cent of revenue.
Interestingly, of the companies we looked at, Apple spends the least on lobbying as per cent of revenue. Guess that's the advantage of not dominating any market, other than mp3 players.
The Huffington Post is now five years old.
In another five years, the Huffington Post will likely have blown past the few remaining news sites that are still bigger than it is -- the New York Times and CNN, for example -- and become the largest independent news site in the world.
Don't believe it? Let's go to the numbers.
Two-and-a-half years ago, according to Comscore, the Huffington Post was visited by 1.2 million U.S. uniques a month. That compared to 11.1 million at the main site of the New York Times, 5.8 million at the Washington Post, 2.8 million at the Wall Street Journal, and 2.6 million at the LA Times.
Now, again according to Comscore, Huffington Post has 12.3 million uniques, way ahead of the main sites for Wapo (green line), the WSJ (purple line), and the LAT, which have stagnated. The Huffington Post (red line) still lags the New York Times (blue line), but not by much--and not for long.
Today was a big day for HTML5. It was topic A, B, and C at Google's big 'I/O' developers conference.
(What's HTML5? Basically, the next version of the coding for web. It aims to eliminate the need for web plug-ins like Adobe Flash. Instead, the functionality of Adobe's Flash platform will be available right in the code of the web.)
The gradual elimination of Flash sounds like a bad thing for Adobe, but it's actually not a huge problem. From a revenue perspective, Flash only accounted for 7% of the company's revenue in fiscal 2009, or $231.2 million, according to Citi analyst Walter Pritchard.
While losing a revenue source is never a good thing, the widespread adoption of HTML5 can actually be good for Adobe. The company is introducing a bunch of tools for web developers to make HTML5 sites. Its Dreamweaver software, in particular, is getting an update to help web designers. There's no reason that Adobe couldn't even built an 'export to HTML5' command in Flash. As HTML5 grows, Adobe can offer new tools, and thus drive revenue growth.
Both Flash and Dreamweaver are part of Adobe's core business -- 'Creative Solutions' -- which generated half of Adobe's revenue last quarter.
Google presented the slide below at its developer conference. Google says over 100,000 new Android-based handsets are activated every day.
This suggests Google's Android phone growth is greater than Apple's iPhone growth. Last quarter, Apple reported sales of 8.75 million iPhones, which is 97,222 units per day.
It's possible Apple's iPhone sales grew in the last month, but it seems that at best, it is running even with Google. Considering Apple's head start, this is astounding.
NPD had previously reported that Google was winning in the U.S. If these numbers are accurate, Google is winning around the world.
Wireless carriers built huge businesses selling mobile voice service for a hefty monthly fee. But now that mobile phone calls are a commodity, consumers are spending much less money than they used to for mobile voice service. Add VoIP and cheap prepaid service into the mix, and this will only continue to erode in the future.
The industry is hoping that data revenue -- from text messages, Internet access, multiple mobile Internet devices per person, à la iPad and Kindle -- will make up for the difference. And so far, it's coming close. But monthly bills will likely continue to shrink. (And with all the extra bandwidth required, it's much lower-margin revenue.)
