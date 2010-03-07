CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Google Chrome Is Eating Microsoft's Lunch

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8d76777f8b9ab4705c0600/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Google Chrome SAI chart" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Fact-Checking And Copy-Editing Don’t Happen As Much On The Web

Google Chrome Is Eating Microsoft’s Lunch

Googlers Still Vastly Outproducing Yahoos

Blu-ray And Digital Not Making Up For DVD’s Decline

Kindle Owners Already Wishing They Had An iPad

A new study out from the CJR reveals print publications have a lesser set of standards for what they allow to show up on the web.

Victor Navasky, chairman of the CJR tells the NYT, standards on the web continue to evolve, but for now it's "chaos out there." So, be careful with what you read out there.

Google's Chrome Web browser, which turned 1.5 years old yesterday, has gobbled up an impressive share of the browser market.

While Microsoft's Internet Explorer has lost the most share since Chrome's launch, Google has hurt Mozilla's Firefox, too: Without Chrome, most of those gains probably would have been Firefox's.

According to Web analytics firm Statcounter, Google Chrome represents about 7% of the market, up from 4% last September, when Chrome turned one year old. Firefox comes in at 31%, or roughly flat from last September. IE is about 55% of the market, down from 58% last September, according to Statcounter. We've seen similar growth on Business Insider: Chrome now represents 11% of visits, according to Google Analytics.

Chrome is one of the many ways Google is trying to kill Microsoft. We'll see another one this year when Google begins shipping Chrome OS, an operating system based on the Chrome browser that could potentially threaten Microsoft's Windows cash cow.

Despite making serious reductions in headcount last year, Yahoo's revenue per employee is still well below Google's.

Yahoo employees generated an average $124,000 each in revenue during Q4 '09, down from $132,823 in Q4 '08. Google, which also had its own small headcount reduction, saw revenue per employee hit $336,467 in the fourth quarter, which is way up from $281,916 during the year-ago quarter.

It sure is nice to have that Google search advertising cash machine at its disposal, even as the company entertains dozens of new projects.

Home entertainment spending fell 5% in 2009 as the economy slacked off and DVD technology continued its decline. The bad news for Hollywood is that digital delivery and Blu-ray discs, while growing, aren't making up for DVD's fall.

Revenue from DVD rentals and sellthrough totaled $16.4 billion in the U.S. last year, or 80% of the industry, according to the Digital Entertainment Group. That represented a $2 billion decline from 2008. Meanwhile, Blu-ray and digital — including video-on-demand — grew by a combined $1.1 billion in 2009, to $3.6 billion, and now represent about 20% of the revenue that DVD generates. (Click here to see the full report.)

Will Blu-ray pass digital this year? It's not as crazy as it sounds — as player prices continue to fall, some 4.5 million Blu-ray devices were sold in Q4, bringing the total to 17.3 million. But more digital movie playback devices are going to hit the market this year, too, including Apple's iPad, and whatever devices Walmart sells based on the Vudu video service it just acquired.

Apple's iPad isn't on sale, but it's already stirring up feelings of envy for people who own rival e-readers like Amazon's Kindle.

A new report from ChangeWave Research reveals that less than half of the people who own an e-reader would have bought that same e-reader if the iPad was already on the market.

That's an ugly stat for Amazon, since the Kindle is the undisputed king of the e-reader market, at least today.

Here's another ugly stat for Amazon from ChangeWave that's not in this chart. When it asked consumers which e-reader they would buy in the next 90 days, 40% of the people said they want an iPad, while just 28% said they want a Kindle, even despite the Kindle's significantly lower price tag.

