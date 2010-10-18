CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Google Chrome Beats Firefox To Own The Tech Set

Firefox is no longer the most popular browser for tech savvy people, according to data from Gabe Rivera, founder of Techmeme.

Rivera passed along this chart which shows the share of web browser usage of people coming to his popular tech news site.

As you can see, Google's Chrome is now the most popular. Rivera says Chrome became the top browser in September.

If Techmeme's readership proves to be a leading indicator for broader browsing tendencies, this could be the first sign that Firefox's run is over.