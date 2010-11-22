CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Gold Is Plunging...

Right now, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is trying to stimulate inflation in the U.S. economy through purchasing assets the Fed's money. Some people like it, and some people don't.

Bernanke, through reducing the returns on treasuries in the U.S., is forcing investors to move out on the risk curve and into emerging markets. And that if flooding countries like China, India, and Brazil with cash.

The cash is creating inflation in those economies. China may soon tighten. India already has. And Brazil has turned to capital controls to protect itself.

So whatever you think of Bernanke he's succeeding, just not where he might have hoped.

