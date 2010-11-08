CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Facebook Reveals The Most Popular Time For Breakups

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
- Android Has Absolutely Crushed RIM In The Last Year
- Facebook Reveals The Most Popular Time For Breakups
- AOL’s Ad Business Is Actually Starting To stabilise
- Windows Phone 7 Getting As Much Attention As iPad From Publishers In 2011
- Windows Mobile Apps More Expensive Than iPhone Apps
While much of the coverage in the smartphone world centres on Android passing Apple, Android's surging past Research In Motion is even more impressive, in many respects. After all, RIM is on all the major US carriers. RIM sells a variety of handsets, and offers buy one get one free deals.
The chart below from NPD, via Media Memo, is an absolutely wild representation of the power of carrier distribution and the collapse of RIM's dominance in the smartphone world. As you can see, in the span of one year RIM and Android have essentially traded spots. Meanwhile, Apple is down a touch, as it's stuck relying on AT&T as its only distribution point.
Of all the smartphones sold in Q3, 44% of them ran Android. Meanwhile, only 22% ran RIM, and 23% were iPhones.
If you're in a bumpy relationship, there's a pretty good chance it's going to end in the next month. According to data pulled from Facebook, December is one of the most popular months to break up.
Mathias Mikkelsen posted the chart below, which he picked up from a TED talk by David McCandless. As you can see, people break up less during the summer, and more during the Winter and Spring. Also, Mondays are a popular day for breakups.
It may not look pretty, but this chart shows AOL's core display-ad business is actually stabilizing a bit.
Yes, the overall revenue picture is as bleak as ever (search and subscribers are still tanking). But, just below that, the domestic display ad business is up slightly from last quarter. (Year over year, it's still down.)
Tim Armstrong still has a long ways to go before he hits his promised target of double digit growth in the display business. But for a company that has done nothing but disappoint everyone for a decade, this is an encouraging sign.
Here's an encouraging report for Microsoft. A new survey (.pdf) from mobile ad company Millennial Media reveals an equal number of publishers are planning on working on apps for Windows Phone 7 as the iPad in 2011.
As you can see in the chart below, adapted from WMPuser, 20% of the publishers surveyed say they'll do work for the iPad for the first time and 20% say they'll do work for Windows Phone 7 for the first time.
Arguably, this is discouraging since Microsoft has high hopes for Windows Phone 7. But we think it's encouraging because it's easier to port your app from iPhone to the iPad than it is to develop something from scratch for Windows Phone 7.
Paid apps for Microsoft's Windows Mobile app store are more expensive on average than paid apps for Apple's iPhone, according to data from O'Reilly Research.
This is good news for developers that might be considering developing for Microsoft's new Windows Phone 7 platform. This data is based on Window's old mobile platform, so prices on the new platform could get lower as more developers create apps. You can charge more if there is less competition.
Overall, O'Reilly says the mean price for Windows Mobile apps is $6.16 versus $3.43 for the iPhone. Below, we've charted the various categories that match for each platform, using O'Reilly's data. O'Reilly has a more complete picture of average app prices.
- Apple's iPhone Platform Still Ahead, But Android Is Growing Fast
- Is Yahoo Due For Another Headcount Cut?
- The Growth Of HTML5 Video
- Here's What A World Series Home Run Looks Like On Facebook
- Apple Trumps Microsoft In Revenue For The First Time In 14 Years
