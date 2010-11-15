CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Facebook Is Dominating The Display Ad Market

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Facebook is dominating the U.S. display ad market, according to data from comScore.
In Q3 2010, Facebook served 297 billion display ad impressions giving it 23% of the U.S. market for display ads. In the first quarter of 2009, it only had a 7% share.
Yahoo came in a distant second place for Q3 2010 with 141 billion display ads and 11% of the market.
As you can see in the chart below, Facebook's share of the display market has that 'hockey-stick' growth, which should be scaring Yahoo, Google, and AOL.
The lack of universal access to quality broadband in this country is a major scandal to many technically inclined people. For a variety of reasons, access to broadband is less widespread in America than elsewhere in the developed world, and what broadband we do have isn't as fast as it is elsewhere.
But for all the howls of outrage, here's an uncomfortable truth: most people who don't have broadband in their homes just can't be bothered. A new study from the U.S. Department of Commerce found that the single biggest reason for non-adoption of broadband was 'don't need it -- not interested.' The second biggest: 'too expensive'.
Meanwhile, just 4% of Americans without broadband access cite the lack of availability as the main issue. Check it out. (via Ars Technica)
Evernote, which lets you take notes, save ideas, and access them from any device, including computers, phones, iPads, etc., just announced it has crossed the 5 million users mark.
That's an impressive milestone for the startup, and as this chart shows, its growth is actually accelerating. At this rate, it could reach 6 million users in a couple of months or so.
Groupon -- which emails subscribers daily deals from local merchants -- has 3,000 employees, mostly sales people.
Foursquare -- which will someday also make money distributing coupons for local stores and restaurants -- has 38.
Unless Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley thinks he can get away with having all those merchants 'self-serve,' he is someday going to have to run a much, much larger operation.
Facebook is reportedly set to reveal its own email application on Monday.
If Facebook's email service is a success, it's bad news for Yahoo and AOL, which are already losing users. It's also bad news for Google, which uses Gmail as a launch point into search, Google Apps, and to small degree social stuff through Buzz.
What would it take for Facebook email to be a success? Well, Facebook has 150 million active users in the United States. It's unlikely to convert all those users, but if it can get just a third of them to start using its email, it would have the second most popular email service in the U.S.
Below, we've charted the monthly uniques for each big email service. For some context we also charted how many overall uniques Facebook gets.
