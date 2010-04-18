CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Email's Reign Is Over, Social Networking Is The New King

Click through to see all this week’s charts as a slideshow →
In anticipation of Google releasing earnings, we decided to look at how the company has fared against Wall Street for the last four years.
As you can see, pretty well! Google has only missed EPS estimates three times in the last four years, with the last miss coming a year and a half ago.
To beat the street later this week, Google's EPS will have to be higher than $6.58. (Which it did at $6.76.)
We've updated our chart demonstrating Amazon's amazing retail growth.
When last we looked Amazon was running away with retail sales compared to competitors. Today, it's sprinting away with it.
We used the first quarter of 2003 as our base, then took a look at the growth in sales from Amazon, E-Commerce, and offline retail sales.
Writing about this Morgan Stanley chart on his blog, mega-VC Fred Wilson writes:
'Even though I've been saying for years that social networking will one day usurp email, it's a bit shocking to see that it has.
There are some caveats. My kids use Facebook as their primary inbox (they also use gmail). So some of what they do on Facebook is actually email.
But even so, it looks like email's reign as the king of communication is ending and social networking is now supreme.'
How will the iPad sell compared to other mobile devices? Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley took a crack at putting iPad sales in perspective.
She built the chart below comparing it to other gadgets that have been released in last few years. Katy isn't expecting the iPad to blow the doors off. She sees it selling less than the iPhone, Nintendo DS and Sony PSP.
Katy estimates Apple sells 7 million iPads in its first 12 months, and 16.5 million in the first 24 months. Based on the sales of other gadgets, her estimates actually seem conservative.
Your phone is still not a tool for commerce, according to new research from e-commerce specialist, ATG.
ATG surveyed 1,054 people asking them how they browse and research products, as well as how they make purchases. As you can see in the chart below, people aren't yet using mobile phones for either researching or buying products.
This is the result of just a few people using the mobile web still. While smartphones are growing, they're still a tiny part of the market's handsets overall (~21% now.)
Regardless, it's important to keep this in mind when thinking about the mobile ad market. Purchasing intent is one of the key drivers of advertising. If people aren't using mobile phones when thinking about buying things, there's no reason to advertise. The US mobile ad market was only worth $416 million in 2009, according to eMarketer.
