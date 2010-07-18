CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's Why Hyper Republicans Are Going To Crush The Democrats This Year

Corporate America's large, un-spent cash-horde has become the latest obsession among economists and other pundits.

In theory, America has plenty of dry power, but as The Big Picture has pointed out, there's little compelling reason for corporate America to invest when there's so much slack and unused capacity in the system. Add in general unease, and you can see why the system is so stuck.

Now come up with a solution for what to do with the cash, and we might be able to get things going without more stimulus.