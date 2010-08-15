CHARTS OF THE WEEK: In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Cisco's Revenue Comes From

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Skype Is A Real, Live Growth Company
- Here’s What Mark Hurd’s Legacy Could Have Been If He Hadn’t Blown It On An E-List Actress
- For Mobile TV, Screen Size Does Matter
- In Case You Had Any Doubts About Where Cisco’s Revenue Comes From
- Here’s Why People Who Don’t Use The Internet Don’t Use The Internet
Internet phone service Skype filed to go public today, seeking to raise $100 million.
How's Skype doing? Pretty well, besides a $344 million legal settlement with its founders last year, to obtain the ownership of its P2P software technology.
Through the first six months of 2010, Skype earned $13.1 million on $406.2 million of sales, representing 25% year-over-year revenue growth.
Registered users grew 41% year-over-year through June, active users grew 36%, and paying users grew 23% -- all solid numbers for a company that has already been around for several years.
With 8.1 million paying customers, Skype has three times as many paying members as Vonage, which reported a flat year-over-year subscriber base. However, Vonage's paying customers spend around $31 per month, while Skype customers spend just $8 per month.
It's too bad that HP CEO Mark Hurd had to leave in such embarrassing circumstances, forced by his board to resign after sexual harassment accusations and bogus expense reports connected to an E-list actress posing as a marketing consultant.
We say it's too bad because Hurd has otherwise done a great job since he became HP's CEO in 2005.
Since then, the company passed Dell as the world's leading PC maker; it handily grew profits; provided investors a much higher return than the broader market; and diversified away from its legacy printing business to all sorts of new revenue streams from services, PCs, servers, and software. The jury's still out on its recent big deal to acquire Palm, but at least Hurd is bold enough to give HP an opportunity for freedom from Windows and Microsoft, at least for its printers and portable gadgets.
So, Hurd has led HP well, and many in the industry will remember him for that.
And, of course, it's not over -- Hurd could rebuild his image over time. We don't doubt he'll be considered for many industry jobs in the next few years, assuming he's never formally charged with embezzlement or anything like that.
But his mainstream legacy, at least for a while, will be of embarrassment, shame, and the 50-year-old star of the movie 'Intimate Obsession.' Not of this beautiful chart showing HP's operating profit growth and diversification. And that's too bad.
World Cup viewing data from mobile TV company MobiTV backs up the obvious: The bigger the screen on a mobile advice, the better a TV-watching experience it'll be.
Those with 2-inch screens watched, on average, 61 minutes of the World Cup via MobiTV, while those with 5-inch screens watched an average 118 minutes, or twice as long.
Google Android devices also outperformed (126 minutes) the likes of Apple's iPhone (78 minutes) and RIM BlackBerry devices (65 minutes). Given that most -- if not all -- of the 5-inch-screen devices on the market are Android-based, there's probably some correlation there.
Lastly, people were watching a lot of the World Cup on their phones at work. Weekday games played at 2:30 p.m. ET had the highest average viewership length, and weekdays accounted for more than 72% of total viewing, according to MobiTV.
Cisco has spent billions of dollars on dozens of acquisitions over the years to diversify from its legacy routing and switching businesses.
And it's slowly paying off: Next year, for the first time, routers and switches may represent less than half of Cisco's revenue. The combined divisions generated 50.3% of Cisco's revenue in fiscal 2010, which Cisco reported yesterday. That's down from 66% in fiscal 2005.
Pew's latest research about American broadband shows that 21% of U.S. adults don't use the Internet.
Why not? Almost a third say they're 'just not interested.' Others find it too expensive, too difficult, or think they're too old. Pew also says 22% of the people who don't use the Internet used it in the past but don't anymore.
Only 10% of non-Internet users say they'd like to start using in the future, a stat that hasn't changed since Pew started asking it in 2002. (Especially older folks.) If only they knew about the joys of FarmVille...
Click here to see last week's charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- RIM Needs A Home Run With Its Next Phone
- Amazon Web Services About To Be A Billion Dollar Business
- Here's What People Love And Hate About The iPhone 4
- The Eternal AOL Revenue Plunge
- IAC As Good An Investment As Apple So Far This Year
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.