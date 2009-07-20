CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Business Magazines Plunge, Facebook Still Super-Addictive

Dan Frommer
saichart071309 biz magazines

  • Business Magazines Head For The Abyss
  • Users Spent A Billion Hours On Facebook In June
  • Street Expects Another Lousy Quarter For Google, Yahoo, Microsoft
  • Sorry, M&A Isn’t Coming Back Soon
  • What Phones Do People Dump For iPhone?

sai-us