CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Big Bad News For Google: Search Share Gains Have Flatlined

Click here to see this weeks charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- FarmVille Maker Zynga Is Losing Users By The Week
- Big Bad News For Google: Search Share Gains Have Flatlined
- Facebook Just Blew Away The Competition In Display Ads
- Yahoo Still The King Of Email, But Losing Ground To Gmail
- The iPhone Effect On Verizon And AT&T
For the second straight week, fewer people are playing games made by Zynga, the Facebook gamesmaker best known for Farmville.
The chart below, compiled by Lou Kerner of SecondShares.com, shows consecutive weeks of decline in the number of unique users on Zynga games over the prior 30 days.
Part of the reason for the decline is that Facebook has limited the number and type of 'notifications' Zynga and other gamesmakers can send players. These limits, and Facebook's insistence that gamesmakers use its expensive payment system, have Zynga looking to host its games elsewhere.
From a financial perspective, Google is still a one-product company (search).
The amount of profit--profit, not revenue--contributed by Google's non-search products like AdSense, Apps, YouTube, et al, is basically a rounding error.
But now, in the biggest and most important market on earth (responsible for almost half of Google's revenue), Google's share gains have flatlined.
A year ago, Google had 65% of the US search market. Last month, Google had 64.4% of the US search market, according to comScore. This after an amazing decade in which Google gained about a point of share per month.
So what does this mean for Google's future growth? It means that Google just lost one of its three major growth engines. (More on that here →)
For the first time, Facebook is now the leading publisher of display ads in the U.S., according to comScore's data for the first quarter of 2010. At least when measured by the number of ad impressions -- not by revenue or profits.
Facebook's ad impressions increased steadily throughout 2009 while the numbers at other top publishers were flat or declining. This past quarter, Facebook's impressions took off, thanks to a more ad-friendly redesign and steadily increasing traffic.
In the process, Facebook blew past the long-time leading publisher: Yahoo. (Though Yahoo still generates far more revenue from its ads than Facebook.)
Yahoo's (YHOO) webmail service still has twice as many users as Microsoft's (MSFT) Hotmail, its nearest competitor, according to the most recent data available from comScore.
The bad news for Yahoo is that it's losing users. In fact, the only major webmail provider gaining ground is Google's (GOOG) third-place Gmail, which is up 27% from a year ago. AOL, meanwhile, trails the field and is bleeding users at an alarming rate (down 20% over the past year).
Why does this matter? Webmail is an important anchor, tying users to a particular site, and making them more likely to turn to it for news, entertainment, search, and other applications.
How important is Apple's iPhone to AT&T, its exclusive U.S. carrier, and Verizon Wireless, the carrier that doesn't have it?
Here's one clue: Take a look at each carrier's churn rate -- the rate at which customers leave the service -- since the iPhone 3G rolled out, argues Turley Muller, Apple analyst and author of the Financial Alchemist blog.
After Apple released the iPhone, AT&T's churn rate has fallen, while the churn rate for Verizon has grown. (Specifically, this is 'postpaid' churn -- subscribers lost during a month who were on long-term contracts.)
In an email, Muller writes, 'Churn for iPhone users is extremely low. I think it would have been much rougher for AT&T through the downturn in the economy if the iPhone wasn't there as a significant counter weight.'
You can also see in this chart that since Verizon rolled out its line of Google Android phones at the end of last year, its churn rate has begun falling once again. (And even though its churn rate has increased in recent years, it's still not higher than AT&T's.)
Click here to see the last weeks charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Remember Printers?
- Here's Why The Future Of Television Is More Television
- AT&T's Network Blows
- iPad Killed The Netbook Star
- Here's How Much Tech Companies Spend On Advertising
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.