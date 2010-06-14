CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Banks Are Lending Money Like Crazy To Single Borrower

Click here to see the week’s charts as a show →
Or choose individually:
- Let’s Hope The Current Dollar Move Is Nothing Like Its Last Double-Spike
- Banks Are Lending Money Like Crazy To Single Borrower
- If This Chinese rumour Is True, Then Global Trade Is Soaring Right Now
- American Workers Have Become Dirt Cheap Thanks To Mass Unemployment
- Guess Who’s Still Less Popular Than The Gulf Polluting BP
In his latest note on comparisons between the current state of the economy and the Great Depression, Martin Armstrong provides a nice look at the dollar index between 1900-1950.
Notice something? There were two dollar spikes, one corresponding with each wave of the great depression.
We've already had one dollar spike -- corresponding with the peak crisis days of 2008-2009 -- and now we're getting another one. Hopefully we're not experiencing the 30s all over again.
That would be Uncle Sam.
The latest data, which just came out yesterday, confirms that while bank lending remains subdued, purchases of government securities continue to soar.
Why the thirst for government securities? Well, government has a big thirst for money, and in this environment, it's nice to put money with an entity that you're sure can pay you back.
Seriously, why would you bother lending to an actual job-creating small business.
The latest big news in Asia recently was a report from unnamed Chinese government sources, via Reuters, that Chinese exports rose 50% year over year in May, well ahead of analysts' expectations. Official data is to be released on Thursday.
If true, this better-than-expected export strength stands in contrast to the doom and gloom we've been hearing about in May. Below we show Chinese export growth four ways -- in total, to only Europe, to only Asia, and to only North America. While not in the official data yet, we've included the latest 50% figure from Reuters as the latest data point for 'total exports', but haven't entered a most recent data point for the other three categories.
Here's what the chart tells us -- for Chinese exports to beat expectations as reported, European demand must have remained at least decent, which is surprising. As we highlighted earlier this year, European imports from Asia were very strong in Q1 despite economic concerns, but a slow-down would have made sense. But given the rather moderate growth rates for exports to Asia and North America shown below, if European demand cratered in May, then it would have required an unlikely enormous spurt in demand from both Asia and North America to achieve the 50% figure.
Yet we don't want to expect too much from Europe either, likely there was some softness in European demand given that sentiment there deteriorated substantially in May... which means that we'll bet Chinese export outperformance came from either Asia or North America surprising analysts big-time. We'll know on Thursday for sure, but if China's export outperformance is true then in indicates continued strength in global trade despite all the bad news we're hearing about a slow-down. No wonder Asian markets loved the news.
(This chart was adapted from a Waverly Advisors note)
China's unit labour costs are soaring right now. It's the result of worker shortages in prime manufacturing regions, tighter employment regulation, inflation, and rising living standards. Chinese companies are caught in a vice whereby wages are rising while productivity gains are falling.
Jump across the Pacific and the picture is completely different. American unit labour costs are plummeting. Unit labour costs are the cost of labour divided by labour's output, and the drop is a function of two things:
1) American wage and benefit costs rose by the smallest amount in 10 years. (By less than 2% in 2009)
2) Worker productivity has soared in America as companies learned to produce more with fewer people.
Combine the two and you have a huge leap in American labour competitiveness. American unit labour costs just fell by the most in two decades.
Felix Salmon posted this look at just how much BP's brand has tanked since the start of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April.
But what Salmon points out about this shocking chart is that the company that is currently responsible for oil polluting the Gulf of Mexico is still more popular than Goldman Sachs.
Although it looks like BP might get there soon enough.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.