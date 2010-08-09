CHARTS OF THE WEEK: There's Still This Huge Housing Bubble Yet To Pop

Well, at least temporarily our stock market appears to be taking a different path than the great Nikkei bear market.

Today's chart, put together by Doug Short, compares the current path of the bear market to those of other great bears, with each starting right at the various peaks.

A couple weeks ago, it looked like our market was exactly in line with Japan, in terms of timing, and since our economy bears so many similarities with Japan, that timing seemed particularly ominous.

But for now we've diverged, and if we keep rallying for a while, the shape of our market won't look anything like the Nikkei.