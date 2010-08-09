CHARTS OF THE WEEK: There's Still This Huge Housing Bubble Yet To Pop

See this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- The US Is No Longer On The Japan Path
- Here’s Why The Government Can Keep Borrowing Forever
- Here’s America’s Nightmare Austerity Scenario
- There’s Still This Huge Housing Bubble Yet To Pop
- The Scariest Jobs Chart Ever Takes A Turn For The Worse
Well, at least temporarily our stock market appears to be taking a different path than the great Nikkei bear market.
Today's chart, put together by Doug Short, compares the current path of the bear market to those of other great bears, with each starting right at the various peaks.
A couple weeks ago, it looked like our market was exactly in line with Japan, in terms of timing, and since our economy bears so many similarities with Japan, that timing seemed particularly ominous.
But for now we've diverged, and if we keep rallying for a while, the shape of our market won't look anything like the Nikkei.
Right now, one of the core questions perplexing markets is how U.S. treasury rates on long term debt can remain so low, even though the U.S. government continues to add more and more debt to the supply.
The simple answer is that right now, the demand for that debt continues to outpace supply, reducing interest rates.
It becomes more clear when Bloomberg (via Zero Hedge) tries to explain the reasons behind this abnormally high level of demand. They chalk it up to:
- Reduced growth expectations for the U.S. economy
- Expectations for U.S. inflation decreasing
- A downward revision in expectations for U.S. interest rates
- Safe-haven demand
The chart shows the supply of debt increasing (B little s) and the demand curve (B little d) moving outward reducing rates. Right now, Bloomberg suggests we are at C on this graph, where yields are very low.
Eventually, at point E, yields would be much higher, if the government keeps increasing debt.
From Bloomberg (via Zero Hedge).
The Congressional Budget Office has released their report on the threat of a fiscal crisis in the U.S. and it makes for informative reading. Most interesting would be the CBO's two conflicting visions for where the country's debt levels are headed, and what actions will need to be taken to prevent a fiscal crisis in either outcome.
According to the CBO, if the government follows its baseline scenario for spending, there will need to be additional cuts to spending of 1% of GDP to prevent an increase in the U.S. debt to GDP ratio in the next 25 years. In the alternative scenario, the government would need to make cuts equal to 5% of GDP.
The baseline scenario is spending under current law. The alternative scenario includes changes to law that are anticipated by the CBO (this includes the extension of the Bush tax cuts and increased Medicare spending).
In either case, the government could also hope that revenues would fill the gap, but with the current growth rate of the economy, that seems unlikely.
Eyes are currently on China as the next housing bubble to burst, but there may be another lurking to the south.
Broyhill Asset Management (via Market Folly) point out that Australia appears to be showing the same signs of bubble that the U.S. did prior to its collapse, and that its growth has continued long after the U.S. correction.
Australia has been able to keep up the bubble charade because of an easy credit period. Sounds somewhat familiar, no?
From Steven Keen's Debtwatch featured by Broyhill Asset Management (via Market Folly).
We run this chart every month that Calculated Risk puts together when the jobs data comes out, and it's always ugly, but this time it shows something really stark.
That red line -- which shows the trajectory of our recovery -- has now clearly taken a sharp line back down, after (for a while) curving back higher. Ugly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.