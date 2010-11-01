CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Android's App Store Is Growing Fast, Coming After Apple

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Apple now has 285,000 apps available for the iPhone. An impressive tally that's almost three times the nearest competitor, which is Android.
But, while Android might not be as big today, it will soon enough. Apps available for Android grew to 100,000 today from 30,000 in March, a 233% increase. Apple over the same period went to 285,000 from 170,000, a 67% increase.
Research in Motion's app store has grown to around 10,000, a nice, but ultimately insignificant, bump. Microsoft, about to launch its new smartphone platform, says it will have 1,000 at the start.
Is Yahoo already due for another reduction in headcount? For Q3 2010, Yahoo's headcount was up 7% on a year over year basis. The company now has 14,100 employees.
On the company's earnings call last week, Imran Khan noted that Yahoo's revenue per employee is very low. He also asked if Yahoo thought its headcount was bloated.
CFO Tim Morse says he doesn't look at revenue per employee. He also said, Yahoo is trying to raise revenue and control costs. Finally, he added, 'Are we bloated? No, I don't think we're bloated.'
So there you go Yahoos. Nothing to worry about. For now.
Apple's war on Flash appears to be working. At the start of the year, only 10% of all web video was available in HTML5 format. Today, 54% of all web video is.
What's changed between January and today? The iPad was released to the world, selling millions of units. (Flash video doesn't work on the iPad.) Also, smartphones continued to gain in popularity. Most smartphones don't play Flash video, though that's starting to change.
If publishers want their videos to play nice with these new mobile devices they need to be HTML5 compatible.
Here's what big sports news looks like on Facebook: When San Francisco Giants third-baseman Juan Uribe hit a home run in the fifth inning of last night's World Series game, there was an obvious, immediate reaction in Facebook status updates. But it fell off quickly, showing the short shelf-life of breaking news.
The word 'Uribe' had 15,915 mentions on Facebook last night, Facebook rep Brandee Barker tweets. Of those, 12,120, or 76%, were within 15 minutes following his home run.
She also posts this chart.
Here's another impressive milestone for Steve Jobs' resurrection of Apple. For the first time in 14 years, Apple's revenue was greater than Microsoft.
For now, Apple's profit is still $1.1 billion shy of Microsoft. But, it's not hard to envision a time in the near future when that changes too.
