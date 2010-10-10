CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Android Keeps Growing -- Now The Best Selling OS For New Phone Buyers

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
- 20% Of Online Video Viewers Give Up After 10 Seconds
- Android Keeps Growing — Now The Best Selling OS For New Phone Buyers
- People Making Bigger Purchases At Apple Stores Thanks To The iPad
- Twitter Is Huge In Brazil
- Foursquare’s Weekly Checkins Are 5X As Big As Facebook’s
Online videos lose 20% of their viewers after just 10 seconds, according to data from Visible Measures.
Matt Cutler from Visible Measures writes, 'if your online video campaign has 10 million viewers, 2 million of them saw less than 10 seconds of it. Ouch.'
Visible Measures looked at 40 million different videos which have over 7 billion views to produce the chart the below. All videos were less than 5 minutes long.
Ho-hum, another day, another chart showing Android's growing dominance. Nielsen says Android was the most popular OS on smartphones in the first half of the year and Apple and RIM were in a 'statistical dead heat for second place.'
This data only includes one month when the iPhone 4 was on the market. Perhaps the iPhone 4 will goose sales. This is also U.S. only, which means the iPhone isn't available to ~60% of the market.
While this looks good for Android, if Apple does strike a deal with Verizon and T-Mobile, it could be a completely different story.
See Also: Verizon Could Grab 23% Of AT&T's iPhone Users If It Gets The iPhone
The launch of the Apple's iPad led to a big (seemingly permanent) increase in the average amount people are spending at Apple stores, according to data from personal finance site Mint.com.
Mint has aggregate anonymized data from Mint.com users based on credit card spending on its site.
As you can see once the iPad hit stores, the average purchase price at Apple spiked by over $100. It's now roughly $50 higher than pre-launch.
On an absolute basis, Twitter gets more visitors in the United States than anywhere else in the world.
But if you handicap it by the amount of people on the web in each country, the United States isn't the biggest, says comScore.
Below is Twitter's reach by country. This represents the amount of unique visitors to Twitter.com as a percentage of the countries overall users.
As you can see, Brazil is number one. The U.S. is twelve.
Foursquare is still whipping Facebook in the world of checkins, according to a set of data we've collected for the last month.
Once a week we looked at the checkin stats for three popular restaurants near our office -- Gramercy Tavern, Craft Bar, and Shake Shack. Shake Shack in particular is the sort of place people want to checkin at. You have to stand in line for a really long time, and it has cachet.
Despite Facebook's huge advantage in terms of user base, so far it hasn't beaten Foursquare. Every week for the last four weeks Foursquare's checkins at the below restaurants have been five times as large on average as Facebook's Places checkins.
We charted the number of checkins for each week below. The stats are on Foursquare's restaurant pages and in the 'info' section of the places in the Facebook iPhone app.
