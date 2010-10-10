CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Android Keeps Growing -- Now The Best Selling OS For New Phone Buyers

Online videos lose 20% of their viewers after just 10 seconds, according to data from Visible Measures.

Matt Cutler from Visible Measures writes, 'if your online video campaign has 10 million viewers, 2 million of them saw less than 10 seconds of it. Ouch.'

Visible Measures looked at 40 million different videos which have over 7 billion views to produce the chart the below. All videos were less than 5 minutes long.