CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Android Blows Past iPhone -- Even If You Include iPod Touch

Google Android has come out of nowhere in the last couple of years to kick Apple's butt in smartphone market share.
One common rebuttal among Apple fans has always been something like, 'yeah, well, add the iPod touch to Apple's iPhone numbers, and you'll see a different story.'
It's true. Adding the iPod touch does make Apple's iOS shipments and market share bigger than if you ignore it, and it narrows the gap with Android.
But it made a much better argument a year ago.
In fact, because the smartphone market, Google Android, and even the iPhone are all growing much faster than Apple's iPod touch business, adding the iPod touch to Apple's iPhone stats actually makes iOS's market share smaller than it was a year ago.
Specifically, while the smartphone market nearly doubled year-over-year in Q4 to about 101 million units, according to Canalys, the iPod touch only grew 27% year-over-year to about 10 million units.
Yes, the iPod touch makes Apple's iOS relatively bigger, and is important for the iOS app platform, especially for gaming. But it doesn't help the market share growth argument versus Android, because everything else is growing much faster than the iPod touch. (See data table below.)
This chart shows Android's market share soaring from Q4 2009 to Q4 2010, whether the iPod touch is included in the overall market or not. Apple's market share is significantly higher when the iPod touch is included, and the gap with Android is smaller. But the iPod touch actually hurts Apple's market share growth year-over-year.
When Apple's iPhone was exclusively on AT&T it was the butt of endless jokes that went something like, 'It's a great phone unless you want to make a phone call.'
Now that it's on Verizon it looks like those jokes are moot.
A new ChangeWave Research study reveals Verizon iPhone customers are reporting fewer dropped calls than their AT&T counterparts. (ChangeWave surevey people and asked them for their recollection of dropped calls in the last few weeks.)
The rate of dropped calls on the Verizon iPhone is right in line with rate of dropped calls for Verizon customers overall, says ChangeWave.
This is good news for Apple. Now matter how many people blamed AT&T, there was always a sneaking suspicion that the dropped call problem was Apple's fault. This chart suggests the blame truly lies with AT&T.
Cisco CEO John Chambers sent out a memo saying, 'we have disappointed our investors and we have confused our employees,' and he needs to get Cisco back on track.
While Cisco's financial performance has remained strong under his watch, investors have not been impressed. We charted Cisco's stock performance since 2000 and to add some context we plotted it against Microsoft.
Why? Ballmer, who is constantly bashed, has been CEO since 2000.
We've heard many whispers -- sometimes even in Microsoft's executive rank -- that Microsoft trades at a discount because he's in charge.
We hardly ever hear people screaming and moaning about Chambers, though. Maybe that's about to change.
Despite the rise of Netflix streaming, iPads, mobile apps, and Facebook, plain-old TV viewing is still an incredibly popular activity -- and the number of hours that Americans spend in front of the boob tube each month is still growing.
Americans watched TV for an average 154 hours and 5 minutes during Q4 of 2010, Nielsen estimates, up slightly from the same period in 2009. That's more than 5 hours per day, on average.
Netflix streaming leads the pack among online video services. Those who watched video online in February spent an average 9 hours and 16 minutes streaming from Netflix, according to Nielsen. But that's still less than 10% of monthly 'TV time.'
Meanwhile, YouTube -- still the most popular video site by unique viewers and number of streams -- only kept people tuned in for an average 2 hours and 14 minutes in February. That is precisely why Google is reportedly going to spend up to $100 million financing original content for YouTube, in an effort to get people to spend more time on the site.
Investors are betting against Arianna Huffington fixing AOL in 'near record' amounts notes paidContent writer David Kaplan in a tweet linking to this chart from Data Explorers. Shares borrowed to short AOL are near their all time high right now.
