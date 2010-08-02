CHARTS OF THE WEEK: How Apple Beat Motorola In The Phone Business

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Or select individually:
- Everybody Wants A Piece Of Groupon
- Digg Users Have More Diverse Taste Than Reddit
- Google Has More Cash Per Employee Than Its Peers
- iPhone Killed The Razr Star
- If Don Draper Weren’t A Fictional Character From 50 Years Ago, He’d Be All Over Hulu
Interest in buying shares of Groupon on the private market exploded in the second quarter of the year, according to data from SecondMarket, which specialises in facilitating private market stock transactions.
The chart below tracks the growth in interest in buying shares of private companies between Q1 2010 and Q2 2010 from SecondMarket's 14,000 users.
As you can see Groupon is the fastest growing, then Gilt Groupe. At the end is TechCrunch, which doesn't have any shares available. A SecondMarket rep says investors can just list companies they would like to buy shares of as a signal to the employees or owners of the company.
Pandora is gearing up for an IPO, and Zynga's IPO probably isn't too far off, so nabbing their shares now makes sense.
Financial site Rate Rush spent two weeks coming up with a list of the domains that Digg and Reddit users most frequently vote onto the social news sites' front pages.
Surprising: Digg's list is more diverse than Reddit's, which is dominated by three sources -- photo-sharing site Imgur, Reddit itself, and video-sharing site YouTube.
YouTube is the big winner on Digg, but a diversity of media brands do well there too. We were also surprised by how well old media is represented on Digg's list. UK newspapers the Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead a pack that includes the BBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CBS News, and even on-the-block Newsweek.
Here's a fun thought experiment. Let's say all the major tech companies decide to reward their employees by divvying up cash on hand and giving it to the staff.
Which employees would get the biggest payday? Some 21,805 Googlers would be the winners with each employee walking out with $1.4 million. Obviously, it's not going to happen, but Googlers can dream.
Motorola shares are up 2% today as investors start to feel better about the company's comeback efforts.
But one thing from Motorola's report still sticks out like a sore thumb: The company shipped fewer phones than Apple for the second quarter in a row, despite a much larger product line.
That's a HUGE change from three years ago, when Motorola was outselling Apple by 35+ million phones per quarter.
So what happened? For part of the collapse, you can blame Apple's iPhone, which made everything Motorola and many other vendors were selling look like garbage, and other smartphones like RIM's BlackBerries.
But Motorola had plenty of internal problems, too, including too much clutter, not enough focus, and the inability to follow up its big hit -- the Razr -- with anything even remotely as popular.
Unit shipments don't tell the whole story of Motorola's collapse or Apple's rise. Even more impressive is the share of the mobile phone market's revenues and profits that Apple has taken.
Consider that while Motorola still sold almost as many phones as Apple did last quarter, Apple's $5.3 billion in iPhone revenue was more than three times as much as Motorola's $1.7 billion in mobile devices revenue.
Hulu's business mission to stuff its pro-quality web video full of ads is working: The site's viewers watch significantly more ads per month than other pro-quality web video sites.
In June, Hulu watchers saw 24 ads each, on average, as they watched an average 135 minutes of video on the site, according to comScore.
That's higher than Hulu's rival sites, but it's obviously much lower than the number of commercials people watch monthly on TV. If you figure each hour of TV has 15-16 minutes worth of ads, someone could see as many 30- and 60-second ads in 2 hours of TV-watching as in a whole month of Hulu-watching (assuming they aren't skipping them with a DVR). And since the average person watches almost 160 hours of TV per month, per Nielsen, well... you get the idea.
Still, at least the ads-per-hour rates are similar. And at least all those ads aren't scaring Hulu's viewers away.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.