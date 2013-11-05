CHARTS: The Statistical Guide To The Melbourne Cup That Picked Today's Winner

Picture: Getty Images

Update 3.23pm: This tip was right! As good a method as any…

It’s that first Tuesday in November when many Australians who never bet on the horses suddenly channel their inner Les Carlyon and prognosticate about the who and the why of the form.

But let’s face it, for many of us it’s the name of the horse, the colour the jockey will be wearing or some other method. Those of us with a finance background are unimpressed by colours and names – we want statistics.

Here is a quick poll of some of the important stats to guide us and how they point to one we’ll even punt on.

Age of Melbourne Cup Winners

Barrier of Melbourne Cup Winners

Number Melbourne Cup Winners Carried

So it looks like we are looking for a 4, 5 or 6 year old carrying number 1,4 or 12 (maybe 6 and 8) and jumping from barrier 5, 10, 11 or 14.

This year we have only one horse who fits this criteria and Gai Waterhouse will be pleased as she saddles up a 6 years old, carrying number 6 and jumping from barrier 5.

Fiorente to win easy.

Good Luck.

