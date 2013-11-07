CHARTS OF THE DAY: We're About To See A Global Growth Surge

The world is on the verge of a global growth surge. It’s the only conclusion you can come to when you look at the latest Global Economics and Strategy release from the ANZ’s Macro Strategy team.

While the ANZ says notes that “through 2013 a “growth gap” has opened between buoyant lead indicators and softer growth in US GDP, employment and industrial production”, their charts suggest that their lead indicators point to a closing in this gap and a potential surge in growth in coming quarters.

Here is a look at some of the key charts.

History and correlation suggest GDP to rise

The ANZ Global Leading Indicator suggests stronger production

The ANZ GLI suggests base metals prices should rise

But a warning in earnings

On balance, if the relationships hold and if the lead indicators still work in the manner they are supposed to – that is, leading growth – then we might be about to experience a growth surge.

The latest round of global manufacturing PMIs suggest the ANZ might just be right.

