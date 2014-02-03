US And JPN Investors Are Still Selling AUD

Getty/Jeff Topping

From Westpac this morning comes a great look at Aussie and Kiwi dollar capital flows over the past few months and the months ahead.

Most importantly for the Aussie dollar is that while flows out of Japan are stabilising, they are still negative:

US asset managers are still selling Aussie dollars:

It’s no wonder the Aussie dollar is struggling to get off 3-year lows.

