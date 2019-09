It’s been amazing to watch Bitcoin go from strength to strength over the past 24 hours, indeed, the past couple of weeks.

Trading at a low yesterday of 413, Bitcoin made a new high this morning at 675 – that is a one-day gain of 63%.

Bitcoin – the last 3 days trade. Source: Bitcoinity.org

And here is the last 30 days trade.

Amazing – truly amazing price action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.