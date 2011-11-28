11 Big Charts That Show What A Mess The Economy Has Suddenly Become

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: OECD

The OECD is out with a fresh warning for the global economy, and a call for “urgent action” to address the crisis in Europe.Even if things get “fixed”, the organisation is still lowering its growth outlook.

The Outlook’s baseline scenario assumes that policy-makers take sufficient action to avoid disorderly sovereign defaults, a sharp credit contraction, systemic bank failures and excessive fiscal tightening. It sees GDP across the OECD countries slowing from 1.9% this year to 1.6% in 2012, before recovering to 2.3% in 2013. Unemployment in the OECD area is also projected to remain high for an extended period, with the jobless rate staying at around 8% through the next two years.

Included in the announcement are some fantastic charts that show, well… what a mess things have suddenly become for the economy.

Whether it’s trade volumes, financial stresses, or confidence, things are all turning south all around the world.

Now for more to be worried about...

