CHARTS: Why Long Videos Are Better For Advertisers Than Short Ones

Photo: Betsssssy via Flickr

Before advertisers choose what kind of online videos they’re investing ad dollars in, they might want to look at these statistics.Even though the vast majority of online ads are pre-rolls that come before short videos play, it is the ads embedded in long videos are where the money is. In fact, ads in online videos that are 20+ minutes long have significantly higher completion rate than ads in shorter videos.



Tech company FreeWheel’s Video Monetization Report for Q3 2012 looked at 14 billion video views and 10.7 billion video ad views and outlines everything advertisers need to know.

