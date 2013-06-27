CHARTS: More Than A Quarter Of Manufacturers Will Cut Jobs By September

More than a quarter of Australian manufacturing firms expect to cut jobs in the coming three months, a new study by recruitment firm Hudson has found.

Hudson’s survey of 2935 Australian businesses found 25.5% of manufacturing firms planning to cut jobs between July and September.

Resources companies also expected to shrink, with 23% of firms looking to cut jobs.



Holden and Ford recently said a high Australian dollar and labour costs were driving them out of Australian car manufacturing plants.

Hudson found the most growth in the professional services industry, with 34.2% expecting to hire new staff in the coming quarter.

Lawyers will be the most sought after professionals, and technical and engineering staff the least.



Hudson’s report is available here.

