CHARTS: Job Gains And Losses Since 2007

In response to Interactive Map: Job Gains and Losses in the Recovery by Job Type (Healthcare, Education, Mining, Construction, Finance, Real Estate, etc), I exchanged Emails with Salil Mehta who has a blog on Statistical Ideas.

Salil asked for a better representation of some of the data in my post, specifically, a pair of tables I posted on jobs gains and losses since 2007.

I put together a line chart of what Salil asked, but I like the pie charts he sent much better. Click on either chart to see a sharper image.

Job Gaining Industries 2007-2012

Job Losing Industries 2007-2012

Credit for the data itself goes to Economic modelling Specialists.

2007 is December of 2007 (just as the recession started)

1012 is December of 2012 (the latest job data)

Job Winners

Healthcare gained jobs every year since 2007, a total of 1,543,846

Private Education Services gained every year since 2007, a total of 443,210

Mining and Quarrying gained every year since 2007, a total of 106,863

Job Losers

Construction lost jobs every year since 2007, a total of -2,360,431

Information lost jobs every year since 2007, a total of -379,502

Government lost jobs every year since 200, a total of -34,997

Real Estate lost jobs every year from 2007-2011, a total of -300,807 since 2007

Manufacturing has gained jobs two consecutive years but the 2007-2012 total is -1,977,255

Retail Trade has gained jobs two consecutive years but the 2007-2012 total is -852,186

Lost and Gone Forever

The three largest net losers (construction, manufacturing, retail trade) have a net combined total of -5,189,872 since 2007. Most of those jobs are lost and gone forever.

Another 300,807 real estate jobs are lost and gone forever, as are 381,122 Finance and Insurance jobs, and 379,502 Information jobs.

See link at top for an interactive look and details that make up the above charts from Salil.

Once again, thanks to Economic modelling Specialists and Mike Klaczynski at Tableau Software for the original post.

Mike “Mish” Shedlock

http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com

Read more at http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com/2013/01/job-gaining-and-job-losing-industries.html#dhTAfO8FimCLDG4E.99

