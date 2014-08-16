CHARTS: How Cult-Following Entertainment Has Influenced Baby Names

Charts created by the UK’s Office for National Statistics have shown just how much of an impact cult-following television series and movies have on our lives.

The ONS’ research reveals entertainment programs and films, including Twilight, Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, have had quite an effect on UK baby names since their release.

From Renesmee to Tyrion and Bellatrix, here are some of the more interesting changes to baby name patterns in the UK.

Game of Thrones was first aired in 2011 Breaking Bad was first aired in 2008 Thor was released in 2011, but has been in Marvel comic books since the 1960's Twilight was released in 2008 The Big Bang Theory was first aired in 2007 Amélie was released in 2011 Harry Potter was released in 2001

