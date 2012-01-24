Here's The US Energy Outlook From Now Through 2035

Natural gas prices were weak through 2011. However, the long-run expectation is for prices to rise.
The EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2012 shows that natural gas production is expected to outstrip demand around 2022.
We drew on the report to pull out projections for natural gas, crude oil, and U.S. energy consumption leading up to 2035.
The future holds big changes in natural gas production as well as huge gains in energy efficiency.
Currently, demand for petroleum is higher than other forms of energy, and transportation continues to be the sector that uses the most energy
Electric power will drive future demand growth of natural gas, while residential demand will decline
Given weak natural gas prices, the Annual Energy Outlook 2012's projection is for natural gas prices to trend lower than previously expected
