Here's The US Energy Outlook From Now Through 2035

Mamta Badkar
Tight gas, canada

Natural gas prices were weak through 2011. However, the long-run expectation is for prices to rise.

The EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2012 shows that natural gas production is expected to outstrip demand around 2022.

We drew on the report to pull out projections for natural gas, crude oil, and U.S. energy consumption leading up to 2035.

The future holds big changes in natural gas production as well as huge gains in energy efficiency.

Currently, demand for petroleum is higher than other forms of energy, and transportation continues to be the sector that uses the most energy

Demand driven by economic growth will offset the impact of energy efficiency

But, the continued gains in energy efficiency will be impressive

US natural gas production is expected to outpace demand around 2022

Shale gas production is expected to balloon and account for 49% of the natural gas share by 2035

Electric power will drive future demand growth of natural gas, while residential demand will decline

Given weak natural gas prices, the Annual Energy Outlook 2012's projection is for natural gas prices to trend lower than previously expected

Regarding oil, supply will rise, but the mix of sources will remain unchanged

In the US, imports are expected to fall

The US is expected to become less dependent on petroleum imports as domestic supply increases

The world will make huge strides in energy efficiency

