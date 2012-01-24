Here's The US Energy Outlook From Now Through 2035

Natural gas prices were weak through 2011. However, the long-run expectation is for prices to rise.



The EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2012 shows that natural gas production is expected to outstrip demand around 2022.

We drew on the report to pull out projections for natural gas, crude oil, and U.S. energy consumption leading up to 2035.

The future holds big changes in natural gas production as well as huge gains in energy efficiency.

