CHARTS: Here's How Freelancing Is Changing The Way Australians Work

Australians are a laid back bunch, so it makes sense that freelancing is on the rise.

Each year more and more Aussies trade in job security for the perks of a more flexible working lifestyle.

And while it is hard to define how many Australian are considered to be a freelancer – with many moonlighting after their 9 to 5s – a survey by freelance marketplace Elance-oDesk found that 3.7 million Australians undertake some sort of freelance work.

With this in mind Business Insider has taken a deeper look into why there is a growing shift away from the traditional working model in favour of increased flexibility and freelancing.

New research by the Airtasker Future of Work Research Monitor January 2015, conducted by Pureprofile, surveyed 1,004 employed Australians nationwide and found some interesting statistics which shows why freelancing is reshaping the way Australians work.

Airtasker co-founder and CEO Tim Fung says Australians are increasingly adopting this form of work because it allows them to be their own boss and earn a decent living by capitalising on their skills.

“Workers are crying out for increased flexibility from their employers and online platforms are booming because they allow people to choose what they work on and earn a solid return for their efforts,” Fung said.

Here’s why freelancing is reshaping the way Australians work.

Firstly, almost everyone wants to make more money... And the 9 to 5 regime just isn't working for them anymore. While pay will always be an important aspect, flexibility is fast closing in as more of a priority. With these things in mind, many agree they would approach freelancing platforms to make more money... Have more flexibilty... Be more productive... And have more fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.