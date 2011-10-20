13 Staggering Facts About The Global Super Rich

Photo: charlesfred via Flickr

The world economy may still be in the doldrums, but global wealth continues to grow, hitting an all-time high this year of $231 trillion, according to a new global wealth report from Credit Suisse.And more than ever, that figure is concentrated at the top of the pile. A mere 0.5% of the world’s population owns an eye-popping 38.5% of its total wealth.



As protests against the “1%” continue to rage on in downtown Manhattan and cities across the globe, we’re taking a look at how wealth is distributed and which countries are increasing their share of the world’s richest people.

The charts are from Credit Suisse’s 2011 Global Wealth Report. Click here to download the full report.

