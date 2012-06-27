Americans' Energy Use Will Continue To Fall Through 2035

Rob Wile

The Energy Information Administration’s just published it’s newest Annual Energy Outlook.  According to their projections, it looks like the long-term decline in energy use will continue through at least 2035.

Here are some charts from the report.

First up: energy use per capita and per GDP.

effic1

Photo: EIA

 

Here’s how it looks relative to GDP.

effic

Photo: EIA

 

The EIA cites four factors leading to the industry-wide downturn: 

  • Shift from energy-intensive manufacturing economy toward a less-intensive service economy
  • Energy efficiency of freight vehicles
  • Energy efficiency of personal vehicles
  • Energy efficiency of household appliances

So, it looks like the energy players will have to adapt to survive.

