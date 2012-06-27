Americans' Energy Use Will Continue To Fall Through 2035

The Energy Information Administration’s just published it’s newest Annual Energy Outlook. According to their projections, it looks like the long-term decline in energy use will continue through at least 2035.



Here are some charts from the report.

First up: energy use per capita and per GDP.

Photo: EIA

Here’s how it looks relative to GDP.

Photo: EIA

The EIA cites four factors leading to the industry-wide downturn:

Shift from energy-intensive manufacturing economy toward a less-intensive service economy

Energy efficiency of freight vehicles

Energy efficiency of personal vehicles

Energy efficiency of household appliances

So, it looks like the energy players will have to adapt to survive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.