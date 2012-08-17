The Excruciatingly Slow US Economic Recovery In 7 Charts

Photo: YouTube

The world economy is slowing down, threatening the 36-month long U.S.recovery.Dinah Walker, a geoeconomic analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations, published a quarterly update to her chartbook that tracks the progress of various economic indicators as the U.S. has emerged out of recession over the past few years.



The charts show that by many measures, this is still the worst recovery on record from any recession in the U.S. since after World War Two.

The dotted lines in the charts represent the performance of the indicators in the best and worst recoveries since WWII while the red lines and blue lines compare the indicators’ progress in the current recovery versus the post-war average.

Thanks to Council on Foreign Relations for allowing us to feature their charts.

