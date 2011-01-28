A Complete Guide To All The Indicators That Are Blowing Up In Red-Hot China

Gus Lubin

For all you’ve heard about Chinese inflation, the extent that every indicator surged in 2010 is shocking.

Money rushed into the Chinese economy, even as the Shanghai composite declined and household wealth stalled out. With pressure is expected to get worse in 2011, monetary tightening looks inevitable.

Economist Dian Chu has a new presentation breaking down what happened in last year and how you should invest in 2011. Her conclusion: buy commodities.

EVERYTHING was up in 2009

From EconForecast.

CPI was up 4.6% YOY

From EconForecast.

PPI was up 5.9% YOY

From EconForecast.

Home prices were up 6.4%, though declining recently

From EconForecast.

Urban fixed asset investment rose 24%

From EconForecast.

Retail sales were up 14.8%

From EconForecast.

PMI remained above 50 (expanding) all year

From EconForecast.

Chinese exports grew 31.3%, but at the same time imports surged 38.7%

From EconForecast.

Yuan-denominated lending remained high

From EconForecast.

Foreign investment soared to a record $106 billion

From EconForecast.

Fiscal revenue was up 21.3%

From EconForecast.

Again: Look at everything that surged last year in China

From EconForecast.

Beware of inflation AND tightening. And expect these pressures to get worse

From EconForecast.

Dian Chu predicts a rocky year for all things China. But the long-term outlook is positive

From EconForecast.

Your best option: Buy commodities on the dips

From EconForecast.

And here's the Black Swan scenario

