A Complete Guide To All The Indicators That Are Blowing Up In Red-Hot China

For all you’ve heard about Chinese inflation, the extent that every indicator surged in 2010 is shocking.



Money rushed into the Chinese economy, even as the Shanghai composite declined and household wealth stalled out. With pressure is expected to get worse in 2011, monetary tightening looks inevitable.

Economist Dian Chu has a new presentation breaking down what happened in last year and how you should invest in 2011. Her conclusion: buy commodities.

