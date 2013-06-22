9 Charts That Every Beer Aficionado Will Love

We recently brought you the following chart from the Brewer’s Association, the industry group for craft breweries, showing the growth of beer since 1887.



If you’re a beer aficionado, you have to love seeing the big comeback in the number of breweries there are.

But that’s not the only chart that beer drinkers will love.

The Brewer’s Association has shared more of their data, and there’s a ton of cool stuff in there.

Here are 9 more charts beer drinkers will love…

Craft beer revenues have exploded over the last decade

The annual percentage growth rate for the industry is accelerating!

As you can see, there are TONS of new breweries in the pipeline

There are tons of microbreweries opening.

And hardly any breweries and brewpubs are closing down.

Every year the total number in operation keeps jumping.

Check out the growth in barrels being sold each year.

This breakdown shows where all the barrels are coming from.

And finally, for your edification, countries who drink the most beer

