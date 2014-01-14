CHARTS: Australia's Rising Cost Of Living Is Driving Consumer Anxiety

The NAB released its Australian Consumer Anxiety Index for Q4 2013 which showed an uptick in anxiety to 61.5 from 61.3 in Q3 2013.

The NAB said that consumer anxiety was rising “amid the ongoing weakness in the domestic economy”.

Even though there is some growing insecurity around job security it is the rising cost of living that remains the key worry for Australian consumers.

In a related report investigating what is driving these cost of living pressures the NAB noted that “the most important influences on cost of living include: utility bills, education and housing costs.”

Utilities are by far the most important driver of higher costs of living as the chart below shows.

At least the still relatively strong Aussie dollar still makes holidays cheap.

