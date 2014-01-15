CHARTS: Australian Motor Vehicle Sales Hit A New Record In 2013

Australia may not be a great place to make cars but it certainly seems like a reasonable place to sell them, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics reporting we bought 1,136,227 vehicles in 2013 – a new yearly record.

Past its Peak?

It does seem however, that the peak buying might have passed if the rolling 12 month total is any indication, with June 2013’s record total vehicle sales of 118,758 likely to remain in place for some time.

Looking at the break up of sales it’s clear that while the total might be stagnating, along with passenger vehicles, Sports Utility vehicles continues to be the growth area.

4 Wheel Drives still selling well

