CHARTS: Australian Domestic Tourism Has Recovered After A Five-Year Dip

Australian domestic tourism has recovered to a five-year high, with travellers spending a total of $51.4 billion on domestic overnight trips in the 2012-13 financial year.

Domestic travel has been down since the GFC as a high Australian dollar made it cheaper to travel overseas.

Figures from the Tourism & Transport Forum today show that domestic overnight trips grew 2.6% in 2012-13, with visitors spending 3.3% longer and 3.2% more money on their trips.

The Tourism & Transport Forum said much of the growth was driven by holiday trips, which were up 5.6% on the previous year.

“VFR” trips (visiting friends and relatives) were up 1.6%, but business travel was flat.

