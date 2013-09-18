CHARTS: Australian Beer Consumption Has Hit A New 50-Year Low

New ABS data today reveals that Australian per capita alcohol consumption fell another 2.3% in 2011-12 to about 2.2 standard drinks per day per person aged 15 and over.

The decline was driven in part by a 4.1% fall in the per capita consumption of beer. The average Australian drank a total of 96.55 litres of low-, mid- and full-strength in the 12 months to 30 June 2012.

Australians have been consuming less and less beer since the mid-1970s with beer consumption falling steadily to a new 50-year low in 2011-12.

Per capita alcohol consumption fell to 10.1 litres a year in 2011-12, of which beer accounted for a historically low 41.2%.

The average Australian drank 4.1 litres of alcohol through beer in 2011-12, barely more than the 3.8 litres of alcohol they consumed in wine.

Here’s how consumption of beer, wine, spirits, pre-mixed drinks and cider has changed in the past 6 years:

There’s more on the ABS.

