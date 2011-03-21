CHARTS: AT&T Explains Its $39 Billion T-Mobile Deal

Photo: AT&T

AT&T is giving a presentation to investors to explain why it just spent $39 billion to acquire T-Mobile and why the deal is good for AT&T and for the world.It includes several charts, including this one, which shows wireless service costs dropping as mergers went through, creating more efficient carriers. (This one is amusing and extra self-serving, because, well, what in the tech world hasn’t gotten cheaper as time has gone on?)



