CHARTS: U.S. Military Spending Is Totally Out Of Control And Can't Last

The F-35 – $11.4 billion project

Photo: wikipedia commons

With $700 billion in projected defence cuts, and more than $1 trillion in cuts if a budget agreement can’t be reached by the super-committee, military ‘experts’ are claiming the U.S. will be all but defenseless.Maybe not.



Between 2009 and 2010 defence spending increased 3 per cent even as the economy continued to slow, with the 2012 military budget claiming $1.4 trillion tax dollars.

That amount doesn’t even include classified programs and that money is buying expensive equipment that is just as costly to maintain.

The path is unsustainable as the following charts from CFR’s centre for Geoeconomic Studies will show.

