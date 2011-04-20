10 Surprising Charts About Sex

If you’re a regular Twitter user, you’re likely to have short relationships. It’s also more likely that you masturbated today.



Using data gleaned from its 7 million members, dating site OkCupid has discovered these correlations, among lots of others, and published them in a collection of highly revealing charts.

The site looked at factors from age to religion to meat-eating habits and came up with some unexpected conclusions — who knew that vegetarians had such positive feelings towards oral sex?

We’ve picked out some of the best factoids. Head to OKCupid’s blog to see an interactive chart that plots college tuition against how frequently students at that college like to have sex, and other cool moveable charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.