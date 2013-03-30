42 Charts That Tell You Everything About Performance And Motivation

When it comes to motivation and performance, few focus on what they’re doing or how to improve it. They might respond to specific feedback from a boss, but rarely examine what motivates them to do their best at their job or in life.
Luckily, there’s a large body of research focusing on how people can get the most out of themselves, and how managers can unlock employee potential.
For example, making too many decisions in a day depletes your willpower, setting goals can backfire, and employees have a hard time working for managers who emphasise their own power.
We’ve included 42 charts that are a great visual representation of some of these core concepts, which provide tips for increasing motivation, give information on biases to avoid, and have ideas for making employees more engaged and productive.
Over-thinking goals, like focusing on weight loss (an instrumental goal) as the end result of exercise, undermines the experience and motivation.
When leaders are particularly powerful relative to employees, and that relationship is made very clear, workers are less productive.
Taking a wide, expansive power pose increases feelings of confidence, power, and testosterone, a hormone associated with both.
Source: Amy Cuddy
You have to do something emotionally relevant and interesting every 10 minutes, otherwise attention drifts and you end up on Facebook.
When motivation was focused on other people's health, not themselves, hospital workers are far more likely to use hand sanitizer.
Highly proactive workers need lots of space, but less-secure workers are dramatically improved by extraverted, active leaders.
You can't be pressured into taking initiative; performance is highest when people take it themselves.
The ability to make choices is finite: The more you make, the worse you are at it later, but its separate from feeling tired.
Constant self-evaluation is a big motivator when your job or reason for working is focused on helping others.
Heavy multitasking doesn't make you any better at getting things done, and ends up hurting performance.
People who have experienced a cancer death are more likely to make and follow through on long-term decisions.
Simply knowing more about something reduces one's opinion of it and the likelihood of positive action.
Pumping yourself up and then failing can end up disengaging you from goals. It provides a short term boost, but makes failure damaging.
Encouraging yourself or employees to look at things in a paradoxical or contradictory way can increase performance and productivity.
There's a big difference between what people think motivates themselves, and what they think motivates others.
Positive emotions help motivate you when your first start pursuing a goal, but negative ones motivate you more.
Variety of work and tasks gives a large boost to productivity versus just doing the same thing for a long time.
When you pay constant close attention to something, like a snack's health value, you're able to motivate yourself to make better choices.
Focus on putting in good hours of work, not long hours. The most successful people work deliberately and take breaks.
