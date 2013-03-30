42 Charts That Tell You Everything About Performance And Motivation

When it comes to motivation and performance, few focus on what they’re doing or how to improve it. They might respond to specific feedback from a boss, but rarely examine what motivates them to do their best at their job or in life.



Luckily, there’s a large body of research focusing on how people can get the most out of themselves, and how managers can unlock employee potential.

For example, making too many decisions in a day depletes your willpower, setting goals can backfire, and employees have a hard time working for managers who emphasise their own power.

We’ve included 42 charts that are a great visual representation of some of these core concepts, which provide tips for increasing motivation, give information on biases to avoid, and have ideas for making employees more engaged and productive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.