The Rise Of 'The Taper' In Financial News

The chart below plots the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield against the number of times the word “tapering” is used in news articles on a daily basis.



“Tapering” is the big buzzword in the financial community right now. It refers to the prospect that the Federal Reserve will taper back its quantitative easing program sooner than expected, fears of which have sent yields surging in recent weeks.

The chart makes it pretty clear that as yields have raced higher, “tapering” is all anyone is talking about.

Similarly, when yields retreat, so does mention of the dreaded “taper.”

Yields have stabilised in recent days, so perhaps we’ve already seen “peak taper” for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.